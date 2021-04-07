Watch: How Much Should You Run?
A discussion on optimizing your training volume with exercise physiologist Shawn Bearden and elite marathoner Becky Wade.
Runners always have questions about training volume:
• How much should I be running to accomplish my racing goals?
• What are the minimum miles for success at each race distance?
• Will more miles make me a better runner?
• How can I best build my mileage?
• How much should I cross-train, and how should I “count” other exercise?
• Should I run doubles?
• If my training time is limited, can I make up for lack of volume with more intensity?
We discussed these questions and more in a live zoom Q&A with exercise physiologist Shawn Bearden and elite marathoner and author Becky Wade.
Watch the full webinar here, and expand your knowledge by exploring our Training Volume Hub.