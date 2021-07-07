Become a Member

Upper Body Position

From the Top Down

These exercises focus on the top half of your body. We’ll start with some walking handstands and then progress to a light jog on your hands.

Just kidding! While your upper body doesn’t do the bulk of the work when you’re running, it has more impact on your performance than you likely realize.

Jay explains the importance of shoulder and arm positioning and strength for creating balanced, effective running mechanics, before taking you through a workout guaranteed to get your top half in tip-top run position.

Introduction

Thoracic Spine Foam Roller

Pectoralis Minor Stretch

Wall Slides

Arm Circles on One Leg

90/90 Band Rows

