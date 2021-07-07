Upper Body Position

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

From the Top Down

These exercises focus on the top half of your body. We’ll start with some walking handstands and then progress to a light jog on your hands.

Just kidding! While your upper body doesn’t do the bulk of the work when you’re running, it has more impact on your performance than you likely realize.

Jay explains the importance of shoulder and arm positioning and strength for creating balanced, effective running mechanics, before taking you through a workout guaranteed to get your top half in tip-top run position.

Section divider

Introduction

Video loading...

Section divider

Thoracic Spine Foam Roller

Video loading...

Section divider

Pectoralis Minor Stretch

Video loading...

Section divider

Wall Slides

Video loading...

Section divider

Arm Circles on One Leg

Video loading...

Section divider

90/90 Band Rows

Video loading...

