Active Pass Membership Now More Valuable Than Ever

Active Pass membership just got more valuable than ever. In addition to unlocking all the in-depth, member-exclusive articles from favorite authors on PodiumRunner, Active Pass members get to access practical, interesting content that grows every day across our network which now includes Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, SKI Magazine, BetterNutrition, Vegetarian Times, and Oxygen, added to Women’s Running, Triathlete, and VeloNews.

Plus members now also get access to an 8-week, coached, individualized training plan free. When you take advantage of the new Runcoach Gold offer, you will be assigned a coach. You can chat with your coach about 2021 goals, then work together with the coach and Runcoach technology to create a customized schedule of workouts scaled that starts from your current fitness level and takes you to your next goal. You’ll follow and track daily workouts on the app and your coach continues to be available to help assess your progress, provide advice, and adjust your training program when necessary.

The program has helped thousands of runners maximize their training. On average, runners and walkers who train with Runcoach improve their race finish times by 7%. PodiumRunner editor Jonathan Beverly, who has been training with RunCoach for the past three months, says, “I’ve been impressed with the quality and appropriateness of the workouts Runcoach has given me, as well as the ease of using the program and the responsiveness of the coaches. The challenging while doable training has helped me lower my post-injury 5K time trail time by a minute — so far.”

The Runcoach Gold offer ($40 value) is on top of the many other Active Pass benefits, adding up to hundreds of dollars in value. Member perks include:

Access to all member-exclusive digital content, growing daily on PodiumRunner and partner titles Women’s Running, Triathlete, VeloNews, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, SKI, BetterNutrition, Vegetarian Times, and Oxygen — with more being added each month.

Two free VeloPress books: Choose from titles like “The Comeback Quotient” by Matt Fitzgerald, Jay Dicharry’s “Running Rewired,” “Run Strong Stay Hungry,” by Jonathan Beverly, Brian Metzler’s “Kicksology” or Lauren Fleshman’s “Believe Training Journal” — and many more.

One partner print magazine: You can choose a free annual subscription to Trail Runner, Yoga Journal, Backpacker, Climbing, SKI, Clean Eating, Women’s Running, Triathlete or VeloNews.

Free online courses, ranging from Yoga for Strength + Flexibility to Healthy Eating: High-Protein Meals for Energy & Fat Loss to Uphill Skiing 101 — and more to come throughout the year on topics like Injury-Proofing the Runner and Six Weeks to a Faster You.

Substantial Discounts on products from companies like Nathan Sport, Addaday, Rudy Project, Skratch Labs, Resilience CBD, and others.

Take advantage of the all these savings and start your 2021 training plan by signing up for Active Pass today.