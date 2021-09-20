The Common Sense Coach: Post-Marathon Plan

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this episode, Coach Carl talks through mistakes he often sees runners make in the days and weeks after a marathon, and provides guidelines for recovery, evaluation, goal setting, and returning to training and racing.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.