The Common Sense Coach Marathon Training: VO2Max and Course-specific Workouts

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this episode, Coach Carl explains why shorter, faster VO2Max workouts can help you during marathon training — used sparingly, how to do them and when to fit them in. Plus, he discusses ways you can prepare yourself for the specifics of your particular race.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.