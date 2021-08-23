Become a Member

The Common Sense Coach Marathon Training: The Taper

Coach Carl explains how to optimize your last weeks before the marathon to arrive fresh, strong and fast.

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart —  way.

In this episode, Coach Carl explains how to taper appropriately for your marathon in a way that will put you in the optimal position to feel fresh and perform your best on race day. He answers what a taper actually is, how to do it, and how to adjust it to you as an individual.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.

