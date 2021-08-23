The Common Sense Coach Marathon Training: The Taper

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this episode, Coach Carl explains how to taper appropriately for your marathon in a way that will put you in the optimal position to feel fresh and perform your best on race day. He answers what a taper actually is, how to do it, and how to adjust it to you as an individual.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.