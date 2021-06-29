Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Training

The Common Sense Coach Marathon Training: The Long Run, Part 2

Coach Carl discusses how to build and maximize your long runs over the course of your marathon training program without getting hurt or burned out.

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Member Exclusive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Join

Already a member?

Sign In

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart —  way.

In this episode, Coach Carl explores how to safely lengthen your long runs, how long should you go, how often should you do each type of long run, and how to maximize your race-specific preparation.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.

Video loading...

Stay On Topic