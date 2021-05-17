The Common Sense Coach: Marathon Training Prerequisites

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this first episode, coach Carl talks about questions to ask yourself before you begin a marathon training program — about your running readiness, your ability to commit to and handle marathon training at this point in your life, and what you’ll do differently to make this one your best ever.