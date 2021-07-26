The Common Sense Coach Marathon Training: Lactate Threshold Workouts

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this episode, Coach Carl explains what a lactate threshold workout is, their importance in marathon training, what pace to run them, two effective lactate threshold workout options, and when do to them during your marathon training.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.