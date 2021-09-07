The Common Sense Coach: Marathon Race-Day Strategy

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this episode, Coach Carl talks us through race day, from managing stress to pacing (and why to be leery of pace groups) to fueling, more pacing (be patient) and running through the finish.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.