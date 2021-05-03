The Common Sense Coach, Episode 6: The 5K Taper and Race Strategy
Coach Carl talks through what to do in the days leading up to a race, and explains race-day strategies.
In a new video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best 5K, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.
In this sixth and final episode, coach Carl explains why tapers are tricky, presents key elements of every 5K taper and how to optimize your warmup on race day, plus details an effort-based pacing strategy to run strong through the finish.
