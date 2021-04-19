The Common Sense Coach, Episode 5: Putting 5K Training Together
Coach Carl explains how to combine all the training elements for the 5K into an effective plan.
In a new video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best 5K, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.
In this fifth episode, coach Carl explains why and how to run long during 5K training, then describes how all the elements we have discuss — leg speed training, threshold training, VO2Max workouts, and the long run — fit together in a plan to get you ready for your PR 5K.
Catching up? Start with the first episode: Why to Target the 5K Now.