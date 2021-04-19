The Common Sense Coach, Episode 5: Putting 5K Training Together

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

In a new video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best 5K, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this fifth episode, coach Carl explains why and how to run long during 5K training, then describes how all the elements we have discuss — leg speed training, threshold training, VO 2 Max workouts, and the long run — fit together in a plan to get you ready for your PR 5K.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Why to Target the 5K Now.