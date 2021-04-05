The Common Sense Coach, Episode 4: VO2 Max for the 5K

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

In a new video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best 5K, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this fourth episode, coach Carl explains what VO2 Max training is, why it is essential to optimal 5K performance, typical training methods to improve it, and a tough, targeted “hammer” workout to add sprinkles to the icing on the cake of your fitness.

