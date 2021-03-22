The Common Sense Coach, Episode 3: Lactate Threshold for the 5K

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

In a new video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best 5K, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this third episode, coach Carl explains what lactate threshold training is, why it is important for the 5K, and some creative (and fun!) lactate threshold workouts to incorporate into your training.

