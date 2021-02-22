The Common Sense Coach, Episode 1: Why the 5K?

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

In a new video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best 5K, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this first episode, coach Carl explains why the 5K is the perfect distance, practically and strategically, to tackle right now as we wait for the end of the pandemic and set our sights on future goals.