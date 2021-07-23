Run College: Optimize Your Stride Performance Workouts – Knee Drive

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Editor’s Note: This article is part of Run College: Optimize Your Stride. This instructional content is available exclusively to Outside+ members. You can read more about the course and its offerings here. Already a member? Register here.

Performance Workout #2 – Knee Drive

Today we move down your body to focus on your knees. Our second performance workout involves six exercises to improve the stability and elasticity of your knee joint.

As a reminder, for this part of the program don’t do more than one performance workout per day, and be sure to rotate through the four primary performance workouts so that you’re hitting all the key areas of your body. This will ensure maximized performance.

If you’re pressed for time, you’ll benefit most by adding these workouts and slightly shortening your run time for the day.

Quality always wins! So don’t skimp… and don’t rush through your reps and sets. Time under tension will give you the results you’re looking for.

Swiss Lateral Walk

Super Swiss Side Plank

Helicopter Split Squat

MOBO Star Squat

Split Box Jumps

Lateral Hurdle Hop

