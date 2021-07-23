Run College: Optimize Your Stride Performance Workout – Mobility Routine

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

This article is part of Run College: Optimize Your Stride.

Performance Workout #5 – Mobility

How are you feeling?

Your body is always ready to give you feedback. If you’re paying attention, you can hear it whisper — and what it often is saying is: “Let me move, let me twist, let me reach, let me stretch like a cat.”

This performance workout focuses on active recovery. It will keep your neuromuscular ability primed for performance, and it’s a great way to reward your body for all those hard sessions with low-stress movements that gently open up your full range of motion.

Unlike the other performance workouts, this workout may be done any time and will not result in soreness or negatively impact the rest of your training. Do it often, whenever you hear your body whisper that it needs to move.

Let’s give those hard-working muscles the love they deserve!

Loaded Twist

Standing Y-T-L

Long Arm Band Squat

Statue of Liberty

Push-Ups

Twisting Warrior

