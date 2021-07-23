Run College: Optimize Your Stride Performance Workout – Balanced Stability

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Editor’s Note: This article is part of Run College: Optimize Your Stride. This instructional content is available exclusively to Outside+ members. You can read more about the course and its offerings here. Already a member? Register here.

Performance Workout #4 – Balanced Stability

Everything about running is dynamic — you’re landing, balancing and pushing off in an ever-changing three dimensional environment. Our fourth performance workout focuses on balanced stability — giving you all the skills and strength you need to glide through your miles smoothly and powerfully. You’ll feel faster and more graceful after incorporating these exercises.

Remember that you don’t want to do any of these performance exercises 48 hours before speed work. You’ll be sore and not ready to run at top speed. 24 hours before is much better than 48. Or, wait until after your week’s speed work to incorporate any performance workout.

Things starting to feel too easy? Then it’s time to progress! You can always add weight or slow the movements of these performance workouts to keep progressing. You may also add more performance workouts to your week, as makes sense with the rest of your training program.

Okay, enough preamble. Let’s get moving!

Section divider

Thread the Needle Plank

Video loading...

Section divider

Swiss Tuck Twist

Video loading...

Section divider

Hip Abductor/Adductor

Video loading...

Section divider

Rotisserie Chicken

Video loading...

Section divider

Swiss Curls

Video loading...

Section divider

Reverse Nordic

Video loading...

PreviousNext