Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Training

Run College: Optimize Your Stride Closing Thoughts

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Member Exclusive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Join

Already a member?

Sign In

Editor’s Note: This article is part of  Run College: Optimize Your Stride. This instructional content is available exclusively to Outside+ members. You can read more about the course and its offerings here. Already a member? Register here.

 

 

We Appreciate You!

Thank you so much for taking this course. We hope you got a lot out of it and that you’re already seeing big improvements from when you started. Before you go, we wanted to leave you with a couple of parting gifts.

Jay shares how to get the most out of your foam rolling and he has a few pointers for the road ahead.

Section divider

How to Properly Use Your Foam Roller

Video loading...
Section divider

The Miles Ahead

Video loading...

Training Plan

Here’s a comprehensive overview of all the drills and workouts you’ve learned in this program. Congratulations! Keep doing the Performance Workouts to continue optimizing your stride, and stay tall, balanced, strong and supple.

Download: Optimize Your Stride Training Plan

PreviousNext

Stay On Topic