Run College: Optimize Your Stride Closing Thoughts

Thank you so much for taking this course. We hope you got a lot out of it and that you’re already seeing big improvements from when you started. Before you go, we wanted to leave you with a couple of parting gifts.

Jay shares how to get the most out of your foam rolling and he has a few pointers for the road ahead.

How to Properly Use Your Foam Roller

Video loading...

The Miles Ahead

Video loading...

Training Plan

Here’s a comprehensive overview of all the drills and workouts you’ve learned in this program. Congratulations! Keep doing the Performance Workouts to continue optimizing your stride, and stay tall, balanced, strong and supple.

Download: Optimize Your Stride Training Plan

