Run College: 6 Weeks to a Faster You Technical Drills

Getting Started

Running quickly for a long time requires both fitness and proficient technical skills. As a model for excellence, elite runners demonstrate skilled movement patterns that reflect quick rhythm, relaxation, and exceptional coordination. The drills in this program provide purposeful practice to teach you to run smoothly and skillfully; thereby lowering energy cost while running, reducing injury rates, and increasing the enjoyment obtained from gliding along effortlessly as a runner.

Warm up thoroughly before doing drills, just as you would before strength, sprint, or hill rep training sessions. A general warmup of 6-12 minutes of easy running will increase body temperature prior to the execution of technical drills or sprint training.

As a rule, you must break a sweat from the warmup prior to working on drills. Before and/or after the running warmup, perform Active Isolation Stretching (AIS) or Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) and dynamic leg swings to improve flexibility and freedom of movement during the dynamic technical drills or sprint/hill training.

You’ll do the A, B and C drills, described and demonstrated in the videos below, every week, advancing to more sets of them as you progress.

Beginners, do these twice a week, at least 48 hours apart, on long run days.

Intermediate runners should alternate performing the drills two times per week for one week and then three times per week the second week for three cycles during each 6-week program. Perform the drills on key workout or long run days, at least 48 hours apart.

Advanced runners should perform the drills three times per week on key workout or long run days, at least 48 hours apart.

Warm-Ups & Stretches

A-Drills

B-Drills

C-Drills

