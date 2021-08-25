Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Training

Run College: 6 Weeks to a Faster You Technical Drills

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All Access
$1.90 / week *

  • A $599 value with everything in the Print + Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Trail Runner, Outside and Clean Eating
  • Professional FinisherPix race photos from your next event
  • Today’s Plan training platform with customized training plans
  • Early event access and discounts on gear
  • Annual subscription to Outside magazine
Join Outside+
PodiumRunner

Print & Digital
$0.46 / week *

  • Annual subscription to a magazine of your choice from the Outside network
  • Access to all member-exclusive content on PodiumRunner.com
  • Ad-free access to PodiumRunner.com
Join Podium Runner

*Outside memberships are billed annually at $49 for PodiumRunner and $99 for Outside+. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

 

Editor’s Note: This article is part of  Run College: 6 Weeks to a Faster You. This instructional content is available exclusively to Outside+ members. You can read more about the course and its offerings here. Already a member? Register here.

 

Getting Started

Running quickly for a long time requires both fitness and proficient technical skills. As a model for excellence, elite runners demonstrate skilled movement patterns that reflect quick rhythm, relaxation, and exceptional coordination. The drills in this program provide purposeful practice to teach you to run smoothly and skillfully; thereby lowering energy cost while running, reducing injury rates, and increasing the enjoyment obtained from gliding along effortlessly as a runner.

Warm up thoroughly before doing drills, just as you would before strength, sprint, or hill rep training sessions. A general warmup of 6-12 minutes of easy running will increase body temperature prior to the execution of technical drills or sprint training.

As a rule, you must break a sweat from the warmup prior to working on drills. Before and/or after the running warmup, perform Active Isolation Stretching (AIS) or Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) and dynamic leg swings to improve flexibility and freedom of movement during the dynamic technical drills or sprint/hill training.

You’ll do the A, B and C drills, described and demonstrated in the videos below, every week, advancing to more sets of them as you progress.

Beginners, do these twice a week, at least 48 hours apart, on long run days.

Intermediate runners should alternate performing the drills two times per week for one week and then three times per week the second week for three cycles during each 6-week program. Perform the drills on key workout or long run days, at least 48 hours apart.

Advanced runners should perform the drills three times per week on key workout or long run days, at least 48 hours apart.

Section divider

Warm-Ups & Stretches

Video loading...
Section divider

A-Drills

Video loading...
Section divider

B-Drills

Video loading...
Section divider

C-Drills

Video loading...

PreviousNext