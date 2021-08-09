Register for Run College: 6 Weeks to a Faster You

Become a Member

Brands

Speed is a skill that you can master! By improving your strength, power, and conditioning you can switch to cheetah mode and conquer your most ambitious PRs. In our second Run College course, 6 Weeks to a Faster You, speed master Tom Schwartz shares his insights and insider tips from three decades of coaching national champions.

Spend six weeks using his exclusive program and you’ll see results — no matter what your initial skill level. All runners can benefit.

Dr. Tom Schwartz is a USA Track & Field Level 3 and International Association of Athletics Federations Level 5 Endurance Coach, with over 30 years of experience coaching runners and other endurance athletes. His winning strategies combine the latest training science with 20 years of personal competitive running experience. He earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in exercise science, a master’s degree in business administration, and has recently finished his PhD. Schwartz has coached numerous National Qualifiers and World Championship Qualifiers, by focusing on optimal training to improve performance and minimize injury and burnout. 

You’ll learn how to develop your skills, amp up your strength and power, and master short sprint and hill workouts. Tom also shows you how to win the mental game to stay motivated and injury-free to ensure a long and healthy running journey.

Register below to receive updates about Run College, and access 6 Weeks to a Faster You beginning August 25th!

You can access the complete first Run College course, Optimize Your Stride, from here.

