Listen: Returning from Injury with Hillary “Hillygoat” Allen 

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here’s episode 19:

Ep. 19: Returning from Injury with Hillary “Hillygoat” Allen

Hillary Allen, ultra runner and author (Photo: courtesy Hillary Allen)

This episode we’re talking to Hillary Allen who is an endurance athlete and coach specializing in mountain ultra marathons where she’s earned the nickname, “Hillygoat.” She started running in 2011 and comes from a background of high-level athletics, playing tennis in college. She’s podiumed at many races around the world and is probably best known for her serious injury from a near-fatal fall at a race in Norway in 2017 and the return to racing afterward, documented in the book, “Out and Back: A Runner’s Story of Survival Against All Odds.” She also has a Masters in Neuroscience and Physiology and Structural Biology and co-hosts the Trail Society podcast.

You can follow Hillary on Twitter (@hillygoatclimbs) and Instagram (@hillygoat_climbs).

This show we’re talking about returning from injury or a longer break from running. We discuss: