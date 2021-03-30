Listen: Recovery Pitfalls with Christie Aschwanden

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any: iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

Here’s episode 12:

Episode 12: Christie Aschwanden and Recovery Pitfalls

This show is all about recovery and Christie’s book, Good To Go, which looks into the science behind many classic and unconventional ways to recover.

We discuss:

cold therapies like ice baths and cryotherapy

hot therapies like saunas

Tom Brady’s Under Armour recovery pajamas

sports massage and compression boots

older Chinese modalities like acupuncture and cupping

ways to relax

active recovery

nutrition

supplements

sleep

Christie Aschwanden (@cragCrest, christieaschwanden) Aschwanden is the Test Gym columnist at Elemental, former lead science writer at FiveThirtyEight, and a frequent contributor to the Washington Post, Scientific American, Wired, and Nature. A finalist for the National Magazine Award, her writing has also appeared in the New York Times, Outside, Discover, Smithsonian, and O, The Oprah Magazine. Aschwanden was a high school state champion in the 1,600-meter run, a national collegiate cycling champion, and an elite cross-country skier with Team Rossignol. She lives and occasionally still races in western Colorado.