Listen: Recovery Pitfalls with Christie Aschwanden
In Episode 12 of the Endurance Podcast, host Ian Sharman sits down with author and athlete Christie Aschwanden to discuss recovery techniques ranging from sleep to ice baths, massage to Tom Brady's pajamas.
Episode 12: Christie Aschwanden and Recovery Pitfalls
This show is all about recovery and Christie’s book, Good To Go, which looks into the science behind many classic and unconventional ways to recover.
We discuss:
- cold therapies like ice baths and cryotherapy
- hot therapies like saunas
- Tom Brady’s Under Armour recovery pajamas
- sports massage and compression boots
- older Chinese modalities like acupuncture and cupping
- ways to relax
- active recovery
- nutrition
- supplements
- sleep
Christie Aschwanden (@cragCrest, christieaschwanden) Aschwanden is the Test Gym columnist at Elemental, former lead science writer at FiveThirtyEight, and a frequent contributor to the Washington Post, Scientific American, Wired, and Nature. A finalist for the National Magazine Award, her writing has also appeared in the New York Times, Outside, Discover, Smithsonian, and O, The Oprah Magazine. Aschwanden was a high school state champion in the 1,600-meter run, a national collegiate cycling champion, and an elite cross-country skier with Team Rossignol. She lives and occasionally still races in western Colorado.