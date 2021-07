Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Stuck in the Middle With You…

Your knees can sometimes suffer from middle child syndrome–getting less attention than your hips or feet and possibly acting out with an injury. It’s important to think of your legs as units, with all three joints acting in concert. Today’s exercises will help your knees work effortlessly with your hips and feet to perfect your optimal stride.

Section divider

Introduction

Video loading...

Section divider

Banded Knee Extension

Video loading...

Section divider

MOBO Step Down

Video loading...

Section divider

Hip Hikes

Video loading...

Section divider

90/90 Shin Twist

Video loading...

Section divider

Skiers

Video loading...

PreviousNext