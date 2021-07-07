Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Training

Level One – Optimize Your Stride

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Member Exclusive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Join

Already a member?

Sign In

Optimal Running

Everyone runs a little differently. There is no one perfect form, but rather what is the best form for you. That being said, there are a few key strategies all runners can use to improve. Optimal running should be efficient and elastic, and as low stress as possible.

For you Type A runners, as we break things down, don’t feel like you need to obsess about 800 different things. “Am I striking heel or mid-foot? Am I leaning too far forward or back?” “How’s my pronation?”  Instead, practice the drills below regularly for the next few weeks and rather than thinking about how you run, trust how your body feels as you make the adjustments. It won’t be long before you can feel the changes and notice the improvements in your stride and efficiency.

Section divider

Optimal Running Form

Video loading...
Section divider

Posture

Video loading...
Section divider

Posture Drill

Video loading...
Section divider

Elbows and Hips

Video loading...
Section divider

Fix Your Overstride

Video loading...
Section divider

Flashlight Drill

Video loading...
Section divider

Runner’s Q&A

Video loading...

PreviousNext

Stay On Topic