Level One – Optimize Your Stride

Optimal Running

Everyone runs a little differently. There is no one perfect form, but rather what is the best form for you. That being said, there are a few key strategies all runners can use to improve. Optimal running should be efficient and elastic, and as low stress as possible.

For you Type A runners, as we break things down, don’t feel like you need to obsess about 800 different things. “Am I striking heel or mid-foot? Am I leaning too far forward or back?” “How’s my pronation?” Instead, practice the drills below regularly for the next few weeks and rather than thinking about how you run, trust how your body feels as you make the adjustments. It won’t be long before you can feel the changes and notice the improvements in your stride and efficiency.

Optimal Running Form

Posture

Posture Drill

Elbows and Hips

Fix Your Overstride

Flashlight Drill

Runner’s Q&A

