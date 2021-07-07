Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Training

Level One – Optimize Your Body

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Member Exclusive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Join

Already a member?

Sign In

Knowing Your Body

When you hit the trail or track there are constant forces working on your body that you cannot change. Newton’s Laws of Motion, anyone? The good news is by working on your balance, stability and durability, you can learn to have more economy of movement and thus experience less stress per stride.

Your own personal anatomy also impacts how you move–that ankle you sprained in junior high will mean you have different needs than your running buddy with the perpetually tight IT band.

Jay breaks down the basics of biomechanics so you can show up ready to run.

 

Section divider

The Demands of Running

Video loading...
Section divider

Anatomy 101

Video loading...

PreviousNext

Stay On Topic