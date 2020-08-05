Mike Wardian’s Keys to Longevity on the Endurance Podcast Hosted by Ian Sharman

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, twitter.com/sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

Photo: courtesy Ian Sharman

Here’s Episode 4:

Episode 4: Mike Wardian and Longevity in Running

Photo: courtesy Mike Wardian

Today we’re talking to Mike Wardian (twitter.com/mikewardian, www.mikewardian.com) one of the most prolific racers in the world. Wardian is a Guinness World Record holder, USA National Champion at 50k, 50 Mile and 100k, an 11 x Team USA member, 4 x USATF ultra athlete of the year, IAU athlete of the year, a father of 2 boys, a coach, an international ship broker, universally-liked nice guy, and more.

This show delves into:

• Mike’s longevity in the sport and his tips for runners to lessen the chance of injury and stay at the top of your game for decades. That includes things he’s learned in the past 25 years of racing and his wide experience of every form of running race.

• Recovery, keeping running varied, and some of Wardian’s amazing experiences on every continent.