Member Q&A: The Comeback Quotient with Matt Fitzgerald

A good comeback makes a great story. Join us for an exclusive member Q&A on Dec. 9 with journalist Matt Fitzgerald, as he shares the stories of top athletic comebacks from his new book, The Comeback Quotient, and gives you some tools (and inspiration) for your own comeback—in sport or life.

This is the get-real guide to building mental fitness in sports and life.

How do you make a comeback?

Is there a special quality shared by top athletes who triumph over great challenges?

And can anyone acquire those skills?

Through interviewing top athletes from all kinds of sports, Fitzgerald identifies mega-achievers of astounding athletic comebacks as “ultrarealists,” men and women who succeed where others fail by fully accepting, embracing, and addressing the reality of their situations. And, yes, you can become an ultrarealist too—to a degree.

Join us for a Q&A on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. MT, where he’ll share the common lessons and answer questions.

Matt Fitzgerald is the author of the bestseller How Bad Do You Want It? and many other books on sports, nutrition, and mental performance. He is a regular contributor to PodiumRunner and his is writing has appeared in numerous other sports and fitness publications, including Triathlete, Men’s Fitness, Men’s Health, Outside, Runner’s World, Bicycling, and Women’s Running.