Max King and Athletic Versatility on the Endurance Podcast with Ian Sharman

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

Photo: courtesy Ian Sharman

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here’s Episode 8:

Episode 8: Max King and Athletic Versatility

Max King has prided himself on being able to run anything — from 3k steeple to obstacle courses to 100-mile ultras. Based in Bend, Oregon, King has raced and won over a huge range of distances and terrain including winning both the World Mountain Running Championship in 2011 and the 100km World Championship in 2014. King personifies the element of fun in just being on two legs and going fast or climbing mountains.

Photo: courtesy Salomon

Recently he has taken on several projects to give back to the running community. He is a co-director of the Max King Trail Running Camps for youth and adults, the co-director of the Bend Marathon, and an advocate for youth running and public lands.

Photo: courtesy Max King

This show delves into King’s running history, starting at college at Cornell. We discuss what he learned from collegiate running, including the 3,000m steeplechase, plus how he’s competed at the top level at the Olympic Trials two times in both the steeplechase and the marathon. Then we discuss what he learned from longer distances up to 100 miles as well as his experience and practical knowledge at obstacle racing and even skiing. We round off discussing his camps, coaching philosophies and his experience as a race director during COVID-19.