The Common Sense Coach Marathon Training: Goal Pace and Steady State Workouts

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.

In this episode, Coach Carl digs into essential workouts to prepare you for the specific pace you’ll be running on marathon day, detailing how and when to run marathon goal pace, plus how, when and why to also do slightly faster, but shorter, steady-state workouts.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.