Marathon Training

The Common Sense Coach: Essential Marathon Training Elements

Coach Carl explains what training elements you'll need each week as you prepare for a marathon.

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart —  way.

In this episode, Coach Carl introduces the five essential elements of every marathon training plan and discusses how best to fit them into a training week.

Catching up? Start with the first episode: Marathon Training Prerequisites.

Video loading...

