Listen: Road vs Trail Running Training with Tim Tollefson

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here’s episode 16:

Road and trail elite runner Tim Tollefson Photo: Luke Webster

Episode 16: Road vs Trail Running Training with Tim Tollefson

This episode we’re talking to elite road and trail runner, Tim Tollefson. He’s also a Physical Therapist in Mammoth Lakes, CA, where he’s a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who’s worked with athletes from basically all the major sports leagues in the US.

His running highlights include competing at the Olympic Marathon Trials, podium-ing twice at the Ultra Trail du Mt Blanc as well as USATF Trail National Championships, and ultra wins outside the US in Australia and Europe.

You can follow Tim Tollefson on Instagram and Twitter: @timtollefson and you can hire him as a PT at Mammoth Performance Lab in California.

This show is about contrasting road and trail training. We discuss:

Tim’s start in the sport of running then how he transitioned from track at Chico State to marathoning and on to major 100 mile trail races

Changes in his training and what he’s learned along the way, both for peaking for different types of event and for executing better.

Tim has some very wise philosophies which he’s honed over the years to allow him to keep improving as well as to enjoy his racing.