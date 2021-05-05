Listen: Optimize Your Strength Training with Renee Metivier

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here’s episode 13:

Episode 13: Strength Training for Runners with Renee Metivier

This episode we’re talking to Renee Metivier (@reneemetivier). Metivier has has been a professional runner since 2005, when she graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She’s represented the USA at six IAAF World Championships, and is a four-time USATF National Champion from 3,000m to the marathon. Renee stepped up to the marathon in Chicago in 2012, where she ran 2:27:17 – the fourth fastest American debut at the time.

Metivier is also the owner of Recharge Gym in Bend, OR, (@rechargesport) with 10+ years coaching & personal training from elite sport performance to helping injured athletes safely return to sport. She’s qualified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine as a Certified Personal Trainer and Correctional Exercise Specialist. Plus she’s a USATF Level 1 Certified Coach.

This show is all about strength training for runners. We discuss:

– her experience in elite track and marathon running, including how she and other elites used strength training over the years

– how strength training helps reduce injury and improve muscle fiber activation

– whether it’s smarter to focus on heavy weights with low reps or lower weights with higher reps

– do we need to exercise all areas of the body?

– how to fit strength work around harder running sessions

– how many sessions per week and for how long

– how it fits into a race build up and taper

– how to improve uphill and downhill fitness via strength work

– how hilly trail running can mimic some of the benefits of strength training

– how aging affects strength training needs

– using weight vests for active recovery

– understanding the purpose behind any exercise or training session (whether running or other forms of training)

Metivier posts videos showing how to do certain exercises and routines on the Recharge Sport YouTube channel (including a quick demo of a Pallof Press we discuss in the show).