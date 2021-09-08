Become a Member

Listen: Magda Boulet on Optimizing Altitude Training

In Episode 17 of the Endurance Podcast, host Ian Sharman talks with Olympic marathoner turned ultra trail champion Magda Boulet about her career and how to optimize altitude training for different race situations.

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com@sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode:

Here’s episode 17:

Magda Boulet (Photo: Courtesy Magda Boulet)

Episode 17: Magda Boulet and Altitude Training

This episode we’re talking to Marathon Olympian and former Ultra Runner of the Year, Magda Boulet. She’s also the SVP of Innovation, Research and Development, plus the interim SVP of Sales at Gu Energy. Magda’s won many major races, including Western States 100 and the Leadville Trail 100. In addition she’s coached runners for years.

You can follow Magda on Instagram and Twitter at @runboulet.

This show we’re talking about altitude training and racing today since the 2021 Leadville was just a few days before our discussion. We discuss:

  • Magda’s introduction to running and moving to the U.S.
  • How she transitioned to professional distance running on the track and road, leading up to Beijing 2008.
  • How she’s switched to the trails in the past few years.
  • The differences in altitude training protocols for racing at sea level versus racing at altitude.

Stay On Topic