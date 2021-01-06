Listen: Krissy Moehl And How To Run 100 Miles

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

Episode 9: Krissy Moehl And How To Run 100 Miles

Krissy Moehl ran her first ultra trail run at 22 years old. In her 20+ year career, she has run more than 100 races with more than sixty female wins (including at Ultra Trail du Mt Blanc, Hardrock 100 and Ultra Trail Mt Fuji), two outright wins, and some of the more iconic FKTs around the United States. She grew up in the sport and continues to build her life as an ultramarathon runner, coach, motivational speaker, race director and author.

This show delves into Krissy’s unusual start in the sport of ultrarunning with some of the sport’s biggest names as mentors. We talk about her UTMB and Grand Slam of Ultrarunning experiences, focusing on what she learned as a runner. We discuss how to train for 100 milers, both the physical preparation and building the necessary mental skills. We discuss Krissy’s coaching and race directing, and her ideas for improving female representation in ultras.

Krissy’s book, Running Your First Ultra was published December 2015 and she frequently contributes to magazine and blogs. Krissy is an ambassador for Patagonia, Pro-Tec Athletics, Ultimate Direction and Lily Trotters. Find her at: krissymoehl.com, @krissymoehl