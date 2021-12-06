Listen: How To Train Your Brain with Addie Bracy

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here’s episode 20:

Episode 20: How to Train Your Brain with Addie Bracy

This episode we’re talking to Addie Bracy who is a three-time Olympic Trials qualifier (once in the 10k and twice in the marathon), a sports psychology consultant and a coach with a Masters in Sports Psychology. Bracy switched to trail running at the US Mountain Running Championships in 2016, which she won. Since then, Addie has competed in some of the most competitive ultras, including Western States 100 and Leadville Trail 100, and won the prestigious Run Rabbit Run 100 this year.

Addie Bracy (Photo: courtesy Addie Bracy)

You can follow Addie Bracy on Twitter and Instagram at @addiebracy. Her book, ‘Mental Training for Ultrarunning: Your Psychological Skills Guidebook for Ultra Success,” is an excellent, detailed, and incredibly useful read. Bracy also coaches via Sharman Ultra Coaching.

During this show, Bracy and I talk about numerous aspects of mental training. We discuss: