Listen: Ask Me Anything with Ian Sharman

In Episode 21 of the Endurance Podcast, host Ian Sharman, champion ultra runner and coach, answers listeners' questions ranging from altitude and weight training to motivation and purpose for your runs.

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com@sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode:

iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

Here’s episode 21:

Episode 21: Ask Me Anything with Ian Sharman

This final episode of the Endurance Podcast is a Q&A with host Ian Sharman, answering listeners’ questions emailed in advance.

The topics covered include:

  • altitude training gimmicks;
  • how to incorporate strength training around running;
  • peaking for a big race that’s very difficult to get into, like Western States 100;
  • how to benefit from weight vests;
  • how to have a purpose behind every run. (Hear Ian discuss this in-depth on Trail Runner Nation.)
  • whether power meters are useful;
  • winter motivation;
  • keto/LCHF diets for ultra runners; and
  • other training and racing topics.

