Injury Prevention

5-Minute Back Reset

Use this quick Reset to move your back, improve circulation, ease stiffness, and re-establish optimal alignment and posture.

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Member Exclusive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Join

Already a member?

Sign In

Post-workout or prolonged sitting, your back craves a return to balance. Use this quick Reset to move your spine through its complete range of motion to improve circulation, ease stiffness, and re-establish optimal alignment and posture. To learn more, check out Athletes for Yoga.

  • Focus: Injury Prevention and Recovery
  • Key muscles: Back
  • When: Post-Workout or Recovery Day
  • Suggested prop: Bolster or Pillow

Plus, check out our other 5-Minute Resets for:

Video loading...

Stay On Topic