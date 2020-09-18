5-Minute Back Reset
Use this quick Reset to move your back, improve circulation, ease stiffness, and re-establish optimal alignment and posture.
Post-workout or prolonged sitting, your back craves a return to balance. Use this quick Reset to move your spine through its complete range of motion to improve circulation, ease stiffness, and re-establish optimal alignment and posture. To learn more, check out Athletes for Yoga.
- Focus: Injury Prevention and Recovery
- Key muscles: Back
- When: Post-Workout or Recovery Day
- Suggested prop: Bolster or Pillow
