Improve My Training: New Benefit for Active Pass Members

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

What could I do to improve my training so I can reach my goals? It’s the question that inspires us to read training articles, and study about energy systems and stride mechanics, and gather workouts from top runners, and ask coaches questions.

Now, as an Active Pass member, you have another chance for a personal coaching consultation — as a free benefit. Submit two weeks of your training, answer a few questions about your running history and goals, and you’ll get a free training evaluation. We’ll publish selected logs along with three suggestions for improving your training on PodiumRunner!

Interested? We’ll consider questions in order they are received, so submit your training today at this link: