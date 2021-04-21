How to Fall on a Trail Run Without Hurting Yourself

Elite trail and ultrarunner Max King says he’s no stranger to falling while running. “It’s my background,” he says. “I didn’t just grow up running, but I was always running through the woods, rollerblading, mountain biking. As a kid, I think I spent half the time on the ground.”

These days, King says he falls less, but still tends to take a tumble on a rugged trail run now and then. Thankfully, he rarely injures himself during these spills. “I’ve learned how to do it to minimize getting hurt,” he says.

We caught up with King, who’s racing the Canyons 100K Saturday, April 24 in an attempt to earn a golden ticket into June’s Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run. He’s also gearing up to race May’s Expedition Oregon Adventure Race, where he and three teammates will traipse around the Southern Oregon woods and rivers for three to six days straight. With sleep deprivation and sheer exhaustion surely coming into play, it’s a good thing King has mastered the “safe” fall.

Here are the Salomon-sponsored athlete’s tips on how to fall during a trail run to minimize injury: