Like many of us, elite athletes are working out alone, but one thing's for certain: They aren't letting this slow them down.

Although each state and county is going to have slightly varying ordinances around slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the special White House task force is continuing to hone in on guidelines for social distancing with the hopes to slow the spread in 15 days. The latest update includes working from home if possible, avoiding social gatherings of more than ten people, utilizing drive-through and takeout options at restaurants, avoiding unnecessary travel, and not visiting nursing homes.

For many, it’s a major—though necessary—life change taking place in a mere matter of days. And elite runners are no exception. Much like the rest of the running community (and frankly, the world), pros have been forced to navigate this new normal of social distancing in a time of the coronavirus pandemic—from gym closures and group run cancellations to now handling home schooling of their children.

For the past few days they’ve been sharing their thoughts, concerns and training updates on social media, and it’s been a refreshing reminder that, while we’re social distancing, we’re still all in this together.

Like many of us, elite runners are leading by example, practicing social distancing by working out alone.

Some (okay, Des Linden) don’t seem to mind the isolation. #IntrovertsUnite

When you were Queen of #SocialDistancing well before it was a thing. Welcome, extroverts! 👸🏻 No hugs, high-fives, handshakes, selfies, or close-talking allowed. Puzzles, books, podcasts, headphones, silence, and head-nods all acceptable… in your own home. pic.twitter.com/XI7Fnts1gQ — des_linden (@des_linden) March 16, 2020

Most professional athletes have had to make some kind of modification to their usual group training routines to better align with the country-wide health recommendations. Alexi Pappas, for example, shared that her team is only seeing each other and moving their drills to more removed locations.

While world champion steeplechaser Emma Coburn shared that her Boulder-based training group, which is coached by her husband Joe Bosshard and includes fellow female runners Laura Thweatt, Aisha Praught Leer, Corey McGee and Dominique Scott-Efurd, has stopped all group practice.

“Joe made the decision to suspend all group practice,” Coburn wrote on Instagram. “We are all training still, but we will do workouts solo or maybe with one teammate. We are adapting. We are respecting this new reality and hope everyone else is respecting it too!”

A few have even tested some, we’ll say creative, solutions should any further social-distancing or isolation restrictions be put into effect. [Editor’s Note: While we find Olympian Paul Chelimo’s “bathtub treadmill” hack hilarious, and a much-needed moment of levity, we don’t actually recommend trying this one. Hospitals have enough to worry about right now.]

Trying this out in case, there is a curfew!

No Treadmill, No Problem!!!!!!!

Tough Times calls for Tough Measures.

I'm not about to show up at the Olympics Trials out of shape😅😅

Go Hard or Suffer the Rest of Your Life! pic.twitter.com/N71J2G1all — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) March 17, 2020

Pros with kiddos like Stephanie Bruce have offered a glimpse into what it’s like trying to keep everyone in their house moving and healthy during a pandemic.

Trying to stay sane, healthy, and active by setting up our own Bruce competitions. This @nyrr finish line tape is clutch in our house 😉 @nyrr_prowheeler. pic.twitter.com/nTnYWLlL6L — Stephanie Bruce (@Steph_Rothstein) March 16, 2020

(We’re not sure, but Bruce’s NAZ-Elite teammate Kellyn Taylor may have just one-upped her? On Tuesday, Taylor shared on Twitter that they have taken in two foster children under the age of two.)

Taking in a 1 & 2yr old during a national emergency? Eh why not? The whole world is going crazy but the Taylor household has been crazy for quite some time — Kellyn Taylor (@kellyn_taylor) March 17, 2020

But most importantly, with all the uncertainty, cancellations, postponements and changes to hard-and-set routines, elite runners have been reminding all of us that it’s okay to be disappointed, thrown off or upset. But it’s also more important than ever to focus hard on why you choose to run, and look for every bright side possible.

My past two weeks has been filled with so many heavy sighs. Yesterday a scheduled medium long run unconsciously stretched into a solid long run… and damn it felt good. Sometimes I forget how therapeutic the simple act of running can be.#milexmile — des_linden (@des_linden) March 12, 2020

I am excited to start running tomorrow; I took full 2week break for the first time. As I have preached in the past, running is an escape & a stress reliever, this couldn’t be truer now, with the uncertainties caused by Corona virus, it’s important to remember why you run — Aliphine Tuliamuk (@aliphinetuliamu) March 14, 2020

Yes! I will be honest I cried about three tears yesterday because I was overwhelmed. Roll with the punches and stay healthy, my friends. https://t.co/EJ05nfAqAq — Aisha Praught Leer (@aishapraught) March 12, 2020

Canceled our 10 day trip to Hawaii we booked 11 months ago.

Cried.

Hammered a run.

Feel better. — Kara Goucher (@karagoucher) March 13, 2020

As pro trail runner Sally McRae so eloquently stated: “I know … as I have learned dozens of times before—that my life is meaningful and full of purpose far beyond standing at a START line; medal or not; recognition or not. And so, to YOU, precious hearts—it’s ok to be upset about altered plans & it’s ok to be frustrated about all that hard work you put in whether in training or in the office, only to watch it fade away. It’s ok to be upset.”

“But don’t let it keep you from being YOU,” McRae continued. “Don’t let it keep you from growing; from trying; and from being the best you can be. THIS my friends, is where character is built and strength is refined. I promise you—there is a bright side.”

