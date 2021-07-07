Become a Member

Brands

Training

Crafting a Durable Running Body & Stride

How It All Works

This program was designed to help you succeed over the long run—meaning we want your form to look as great at mile 10 as it does when you take your first step. Level 1 is structured to teach you precision and control as you steer your body through space.

Jay starts with exercises that will seem more mental than physical before adding load to build muscle endurance. We’ll let him explain how he’s designed this program for maximum returns and what you can expect in the weeks ahead.

Training Plan

Here’s a comprehensive look at the drills and workouts you’ll be doing during the program. Remember to take the necessary 4-6 weeks for the foundational exercises before moving on to Level 2. Your body will thank you for it!

Optimize Your Stride Training Plan

Stay On Topic