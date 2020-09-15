Three Reasons Core Stability Training Will Take Your Performance to the Next Level

Core stability is more than a buzzword—it’s a way to train your spine to move more effectively for better power transfer in your sport and improved durability to ward off injuries. Here are three reasons why my core stability series will take your performance to the next level:

Core stability isn’t about strength, it’s about timing. Core muscles shouldn’t be RE-active, but rather PRO-active. In a healthy stable spine, our brain should trigger the right muscle recruitment before we move our arms and legs so that we can control the movement in our spine dynamically. Position matters. The reality is that we are creatures of habit. Our relatively sedentary lifestyle means that all of us have posture issues and poor habits from slumping at our desks, cars, and using our mobile devices. Over time, those poor positions imprint into our brains, and we carry those imbalances into our training. Throwing on your shoes doesn’t magically fix your alignment. As an athlete, it’s your job to address these postural imbalances ensure we are putting the best alignment, and best “you” into every training session. Better position = better gains. Training must be phased to get the right muscles to work: The secret to core training is to improve the reactive timing of your transversus and multifidi muscles. The Phase 1 Deep Core Series is formulated to ensure you are focusing on the right muscle recruitment pattern. You’ll do these exercises for 8–10 sessions to establish a strong baseline in terms of muscle recruitment and stability. After you’ve built some new muscle memory, we’ll alternate between Phase 2 Core Rotation Series and Phase 3 Advanced Integrated Series workouts to deliver the type of core stability that you need to bring to every workout and race to ensure your spine is up to the challenge.

Your core is not just your 6-pack, but a system of muscles that control precision movement of each segment in your spine. I’ve developed this system and used it successfully with countless athletes to alleviate pain, bolster training durability, find seconds on the clock, and improve your form. Your sport is dynamic. Its time we start training your core that way.

