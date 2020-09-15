Core Rotation Series with Jay Dicharry

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

One major focus is getting the most possible muscle recruitment with the least possible joint stress. Once we’ve taught you to recruit the right strategy with the deeper muscles of the core, adding rotation stress allows us to improve the recruitment and strength in a way that also strengthens your discs and targets rotational power transfer in your body that translates to better energy exchange from limb to limb.

Thread Needle Plank

Attach a TheraBand a few inches off the floor on your left side. Drop down into a plank position with the feet spread wide. Use your left arm to support your upper body and reach your right hand through to grab the band. Now ‘un-twist’ your spine, suck the shoulder blade back along your ribs, extend the shoulder out until straight, and then re-coil back towards the band. Perform 20 reps and then switch sides.

Kneeling Chop

Anchor your TheraBand to something a few inches off the ground and lay it out straight. Get into a half kneeling position with the anchor directly on your left side facing perpendicular to the line of the band. Grab the band with both hands and twist from down-and-to-the-left to up-and-to-the-right, then return and repeat for 25 reps each side. The key here is to ensure that you are twisting and not arching your back. Switch and work the opposite side.

Med Ball Twist

Lie on your back with your thighs straight up toward the ceiling and lower legs at 90-degrees, parallel to the ground. Maintain a natural spine position while you hold a 5- to 15-pound medicine ball in your hands. Keeping your lower body relatively still, rotate both the ball and your entire torso over to the side. Continue back and forth for approximately 80 reps. Ensure that you keep your head relaxed.

Swiss Tuck

Put your hands on the floor in a push up position with your shins up on a Swiss ball. Now tuck your legs into your body so that your hips rise up to the ceiling and it looks like you could be sitting upside-down in a chair facing the floor. While holding this position, rotate the ball, right to left, as far as you can go while keeping things stable. Do 50 reps total.

