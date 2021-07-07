Balance Your Imbalance

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Welcome to Level 1!

Now that you’ve mastered proper positioning and postural endurance, it’s time to make your brain sweat!

In Level 1, we’re going to help you find and feel specific muscles–the ones you use to stabilize and steer as you run. This section of the course features 5 different neuromuscular workouts. As you master the exercises, you’ll feel differences in your movement. You are building a critical foundation for a more durable and efficient stride.

You’ll cycle through these 5 workouts for 5 rounds total. Don’t skimp. Don’t skip. Don’t feel compelled to rush ahead. We are laying the groundwork here and it’s important to do all 25 workouts to build new muscle memory.

The good news is you do have some flexibility with this section of the course:

You can do these workouts daily, or you can do more than one of these per day.

While you may “feel” some new muscles, nothing in this series will be significant to affect your run workouts.

Once you’ve done all 5 rounds, you may progress to Level 2. All the skills you learn in Level 1 will directly transfer into Level 2.

Note: If you’ve got any trouble areas annoying you, Part 1 is a great way to help correct some of the irritation you’ve been dealing with. If these exercises help, you can continue doing them as a warm-up before every run, or before speed workouts.

Equipment Needs:

Resistance band, ideally medium-strength about 4-5 feet long

Swiss ball, 55-65 cm

Foam roller

Medicine ball

Kettlebell, 10lb-25lb, or other weight you can hold in your hand, such as a gallon jug

If desired, a MOBO Board (www.moboboard.com)

Okay, enough explanation. Let’s get to it!

Section divider

Core

Video loading...

Section divider

Ink Pad Press Out

Video loading...

Section divider

Roller Dogs

Video loading...

Section divider

Swiss Ball Band Twist

Video loading...

Section divider

Seated Spine Twist

Video loading...

Section divider

Dowel Hip Hinge

Video loading...

PreviousNext