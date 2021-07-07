Why Am I Doing This? Common Questions Answered

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Jay and Jonathan sit down to answer some common questions about working on your running form and the importance of the exercises in Level 1 as you cycle through them over the next few weeks. Plus, they give you some insight into what’s to come in Level 2.

Video loading...

Training Plan

Here’s a comprehensive overview of all the drills and workouts in the program. Remember to take the necessary 4–6 weeks for the foundational exercises before moving on to Level 2. Your body will thank you for it!

Optimize Your Stride Training Plan

PreviousNext