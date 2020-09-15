Advanced Integrated Series with Jay Dicharry

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

A huge aspect of sport requires us to drive our hips into extension (thigh behind torso) while keeping the spine stable. Most athletes neglect this skill and extend their low back instead. This prevents your hip muscles from reaching their potential and creates a big injury risk for the lower back. This series will sync your core with your hip complex to develop a powerful drive.

Swiss Side Plank

Lie on your side, with a Swiss ball between your feet. Come up onto your elbow and draw the shoulder blade back and down along your ribcage for support. Now push your hips up so that your upper body is parallel to the ground. The challenge here is move in the lateral, side-to-side plane while trying not to twist or pike as you lower down to the floor. Hit 20 total reps each side.

Reach Out

Kneel on a foam roller with a Swiss ball under your elbows. Keeping feet off the floor, reach out in front of you as your let your hips open up behind you, but only go as far as you can with a 100% neutral spine. The instability of the ball and roller is challenging, but will help you maintain position in your spine. Aim for 40 reps.

Butt Scoots

Sit down on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you. Think about sitting at a true 90 degree angle so that your low back and pelvis are straight and not rounded. Clasp your hands and reach out in front of you. While keeping your upper body as still as possible, hike up one hip and twist it forward so that your leg moves forward past your opposite. You can imagine that you are trying to lengthen your legs by twisting from the hips. Take 10 “steps” forward with each hip, then 10 backward. Repeat for 3 sets.

Long Arm Band Squat

Attach a TheraBand to a point about chest to waist height and face perpendicular to the band stretched out to your right. Set feet up just wider than hip width and, with band in both hands, extend your shoulders out in front so there is tension on the band trying to twist you. Aim to maintain your upper and lower body in the same plane as you squat up and down. You can step closer to ease the load and further away to increase the load. Do 20 reps on each side.

