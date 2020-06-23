Training

5-Minute Back Reset

Use this quick Reset to move your back, improve circulation, ease stiffness, and re-establish optimal alignment and posture.

Post-workout or prolonged sitting, your back craves a return to balance. Use this quick Reset to move your spine through its complete range of motion to improve circulation, ease stiffness, and re-establish optimal alignment and posture. To learn more, check out Athletes for Yoga.

  • Focus: Injury Prevention and Recovery
  • Key muscles: Back
  • When: Post-Workout or Recovery Day
  • Suggested prop: Bolster or Pillow

Plus, check out our other 5-Minute Resets for:

Video loading...

