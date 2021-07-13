Listen: Runners’ Nutrition, Gut and Weight with Meredith Terranova

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Runner nutritionist Meredith Terranova Photo: courtesy Meredith Terranova

In this episode we’re talking to nutritionist Meredith Terranova. She’s been helping her clients reach their nutritional goals since 2004, including losing weight, wellness nutrition, race nutrition, training and recovery nutrition. She has a Bachelors in Human Nutrition and Consumer Science from the University of Houston and a Masters in Advanced Nutrition and Human Performance, with her thesis on Gut Microbiome and Endurance Athletes. She’s also an accomplished ultra runner, triathlete and swimmer and has crewed and paced at many events, including pacing Ian at the Rocky Raccoon 100 Mile for the course record back in 2011.

You can follow Meredith Terranova on Instagram and her Eating and Living Healthy website.

This show is about racing and daily nutrition. We discuss:

nutrition in ultra races, especially in the heat;

how to fix a problem mid-race;

how to train the gut to cope better with calories when running;

various diets, including a standard western diet, keto or LCHF, high carb and intermittent fasting;

the dangers of under-eating to hit ‘race weight’;

hydration for runners.

