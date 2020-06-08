High-Carb Diet Trounces Low-Carb in Endurance Study

In an intriguing new report, Louise Burke and colleagues from the Australian Institute of Sport have replicated and extended an important previous study. They have shown, for the second time, that a Low-Carb High-Fat Ketogenic-type diet significantly reduces oxygen economy and race performance (when compared to a High-Carb diet) among world class race walkers, even as it more than doubles fat-burning among the LC walkers. Burke is widely considered a world-leading endurance nutritionist, and last fall ran 3:38:56 (at age 60) in the NYC Marathon.

Background:

In late 2016, Burke and colleagues published a first study investigating how polar opposite diets might affect performance among 10K race walkers. That paper showed a 6.6% improvement among the High-Carb (HC) walkers, while the Low Carb (LC) walkers slowed by 1.6%. Subjects were tested before and after three weeks of intensified training.

Due to the interest in LC eating and endurance performance, the paper became one of the top-5 ranked in popularity among science papers. Many Keto and LC fans criticized the paper on social media, often citing their own success stories or stories they had heard from others. Burke refers to this as “anecdata” as opposed to data from evidence-based research.

Nevertheless, she evaluated the criticisms to determine how she might incorporate several in an experimental do-over. This is termed “replication” in research circles, and has been the focus of much recent discussion, because the results of many trials have not been replicated when repeated. The effect, some say, has been a “crisis of confidence” regarding scientific papers.

The New Paper:

Burke followed the same basic approach of her first study, with a couple of new wrinkles. For one, she included a half-dozen women walkers.

She also added a new test race — a 20K — to the end of the trial. For this, the LC walkers were allowed two weeks to taper and switch to a “carb rich” diet. Some Keto fans had previously argued that this was one way LC athletes might super-compensate and get faster.

The Specifics:

Eight HC and 10 LC world class race walkers attended a 3 week “intensified training” camp at the Australian Institute of Sport. They followed identical training regimens (twice-a-day workouts) and consumed the same number of calories daily at Institute-provided meals. The HC walkers followed a diet that was 60 to 65% carbs; the LC diet was 75-80% fats with fewer than 50 grams a day of carb calories (3.7% of total calories).

The diet assignments were not random or “blinded” as is customary in “gold standard” experiments. Such an approach would have been impossible, given the substantial taste differences between the two diets. Also, subjects with strong biases one way or another would have thought they were getting the “good” diet or the “bad” diet, and this would have influenced the results. Instead, subjects followed their preferred diet, HC or LC, and presumably had equal confidence in their choice.

Subjects competed in a 10K race-walk competition on a 400-meter track at the beginning of the experiment, and again after the 3 weeks of hard training and strict diet adherence. Two weeks later, they entered an Aussie 20K road walk competition. During this de-adapt and taper time, all walkers, including the previously LC subjects, followed similar “carb rich” diets. (See the Quick Review below.)

Results:

The HC walkers improved their 10K time by 2:14 (4.8%) after three weeks of intense training. The LC walkers slowed by 1:26 (1.6%). These results closely replicated what Burke had reported earlier. The additive effect, a 6- to 8-percent difference in economy, is double that of new shoes that have caused great controversy for their 3- to 4-percent enhancement.

The poor economy of the LC walkers was surprising because they had lost 6 pounds in the three weeks of hard training. This might have been expected to improve economy, but didn’t, indicating the loss was probably connected to their high fat-burning. The HC walkers lost 2 pounds during the three weeks. This had little effect on their economy.

The LC walkers also reported a greater relative perceived exertion when exercising at the same effort as the HC walkers, and a higher heart rate. It appeared they had to work harder at any given pace.

In the 20K road walk, the HC walkers performed at about the same level as in the second 10K. The LC subjects rebounded from their poor second 10K performance, and returned to the level of their first 10K. In other words, after two weeks of carb-rich eating, the LC walkers recovered the performance they had lost in 3 weeks of LC eating. They didn’t, however, attain a new level of super-compensated improvement.

(The research project included a third group that followed a Polarized Carb diet-and-exercise program. They generally consumed a HC diet, but sometimes restricted carbs before a morning long run, or added them to a difficult high-intensity workout. This approach has gained followers in recent years, with some research supporting it. In the Australian studies, the PC walkers regularly finished behind the HC walkers but ahead of the LC walkers.)

What Happened:

Apparently, the HC walkers got faster due to the hard training and a diet that could sustain such training. The LC walkers did the same training, but reported significant difficulties in the first two weeks. In the third week, they felt better. While their fat-burning improved significantly — it more than doubled — their economy deteriorated. That is, they got less speed/power from the oxygen they burned. This difference in oxygen burning efficiency of carbs vs fats has been known for a century or so, and replicated often.

As Burke et al write: “The increase in fat oxidation associated with keto-adaptation reduces the speed achieved at any given percentage of maximum aerobic capacity.”

What Remains Unknown:

LC adherents often claim that subjects in experiments such as this one don’t have enough time to fully adapt to the LC diet. However, in the new Aussie paper, the LC group had been following an LC diet for an unspecified amount of time before the experiment began. Also, their rates of fat burning during the trial are “the highest ever recorded in the literature,” the paper states. This includes studies that lasted more than six months. The LC walkers seemed well adapted to their diet.

Of course, 10K and 20K race walkers aren’t marathoners. (The walkers take 42 minutes to 1:27 to complete the two distances.) In particular, they don’t rely on stored muscle glycogen for optimal performance. But they are also not that different. They tend to race at an oxygen-consumption level close to marathon runners.

At any rate, a diet that lowers performance economy according to classic rules of nutrition and exercise physiology (i.e., fats don’t burn as efficiently as carbs) is likely to have similar results for all endurance exercise of 30 minutes to six hours. Burke and colleagues acknowledge this could change in ultra-marathon races lasting far longer.

Conclusion:

Most endurance athletes seem to train and race best on healthy high-carb diets. There will always be exceptions to this rule, but it’s a good general guideline. Quoting the paper: “Adaptation to a ketogenic, low-carb, high-fat diet reduced exercise economy and impaired performance of a real-life endurance event in elite athletes.”

Also Worth Considering:

Little is known about the long-term effects of a low-carb diet on immunity, the bones, the microbiome, heart health, and more. Several months ago, Burke et al reported that the LC walkers in their research exhibited signs of possible poor bone health.

Take-Home Message:

Feel free to experiment if you want. There’s no indication that LC diets are dangerous in the short term. But proceed with caution, and don’t hesitate to turn back if you don’t like what you experience. (You’ll have to expect a rough, two- to three-week adaptation period — nearly everyone encounters this — so try to hang in long enough.) And remember: Long-term effects are unknown.

Quick Review of the Aussie Experiment: